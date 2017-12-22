U.S. Consumer Spending Rises in November, Savings Rate At Ten-Year Low

Continue Reading Below

Americans spent more and saved less in November, a sign that consumer confidence, the prospect of tax cuts and buoyant financial markets are underpinning a strong holiday spending season.

Demand for U.S.-Made Durable Goods Rises in November

Orders for long-lasting factory goods rose in November, the latest sign of improving demand this year for U.S. manufactured products.

Bitcoin Plunges 25% in 24 Hours in a Cryptocurrency Market Rout

The price of bitcoin tumbled sharply Friday in Asia, wiping one-fourth of its market value in the past 24 hours alone, as a wave of selling hit the broader cryptocurrency market just before the Christmas holiday weekend.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Spanish Stocks, Bonds Fall After Catalan Vote

A victory for Catalonia's separatist parties in a regional election sapped some demand for Spanish assets, while benchmarks elsewhere in the world continued to climb ahead of the Christmas holiday.

Oil Prices Fall in Thin Trading

Oil prices fell as many traders packed up early and others cashed in ahead of the holiday weekend.

How Buying the Dips Made Them Disappear

Lack of volatility helped drive valuations higher but when the dip-buying strategy fails, there could be a wipeout.

Watch Out VIX: Nasdaq Amps Up Volatility Game

Nasdaq is working on launching futures and options linked to an index that uses a different way to track volatility in the S&P 500 than the popular VIX, Cboe's so-called fear gauge.

Indian Government Bond Yields Climb as Inflation Worries Return

A selloff in Indian government debt has pushed the yield on 10-year bonds to its highest level since July 2016, as investors assess the country's monetary-policy outlook.

Congress Passes Short-Term Spending Bill to Avoid Government Shutdown

Congress on Thursday passed a short-term spending bill to keep the government funded through mid-January and avoid a partial shutdown looming at week's end.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 22, 2017 09:15 ET (14:15 GMT)