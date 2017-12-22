Apple's New iPhones Get a Lukewarm Reception From Buyers

Continue Reading Below

Estimates from two market-research firms indicate customers are buying the iPhone X and a pair of other new offerings at a rate comparable to recent models but falling short of the iPhone's 2014 peak.

Bank of America to Give Employee Bonuses Following Tax Overhaul

Bank of America is giving some employees $1,000 bonuses tied to the tax-overhaul bill, making it the latest company to announce such a perk since the legislation passed.

Brazil's Temer Says Embraer Will Remain Under Brazilian Control

Brazil's government would welcome new investment in Brazilian aircraft maker Embraer, but won't permit a change in control of the company, Brazilian President Michel Temer said.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

AT&T, Time Warner Stretch Tie-Up Deadline to June 21

The trial timeline for Justice Department's challenge to $85.4 billion deal reached in October 2016 left little room to meet closing date

UnitedHealth Makes Tender Offer for Banmédica

UnitedHealth is launching a tender offer to acquire South American health-care provider and insurer Banmédica as it looks for growth abroad.

Roche Bolsters Cancer Portfolio With $1.7 Billion Ignyta Deal

Roche has agreed to buy U.S. cancer-therapy company Ignyta for $1.7 billion, the Swiss drugmaker's latest move to shore up its oncology portfolio as its best-selling treatment faces generic competition.

A Visit to the Latest Blockchain Stock: A Long Island Beverage Maker

Long Island Iced Tea, founded in 2011 as a maker of such drinks as peach and lemon iced tea, became a different company, changing its name to Long Blockchain.

Brexit Bet Casts Dark Cloud Over Light Sky Hedge Fund

A bad bet on Brexit has led to a painful December for one of this year's stand-out hedge-fund launches, the latest reflection of what is turning into another painful year for some of the industry's biggest names.

Boeing Aims to Bulk Up With Embraer's Small Jets

Boeing's pursuit of Embraer fits one of the goals Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg has set for the aerospace giant: creating a level playing field in the commercial jetliner business.

A Buffett-Run Firm Is on a Roll, but Warren Has Nothing to Do With It

Investors are always looking for the next Warren Buffett. Some are hoping they have found him in the same family tree.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 22, 2017 15:15 ET (20:15 GMT)