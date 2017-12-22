Roche Bolsters Cancer Portfolio With $1.7 Billion Ignyta Deal

Roche has agreed to buy U.S. cancer-therapy company Ignyta for $1.7 billion, the Swiss drugmaker's latest move to shore up its oncology portfolio as its best-selling treatment faces generic competition.

Lotte Group Chairman Gets Suspended Prison Sentence in Trial That Gripped South Korea

A South Korean court sentenced Lotte Group chairman Shin Dong-bin to a 20-month suspended jail sentence for breach of trust and embezzlement, capping a tumultuous trial that ensnared members of the family controlling the country's fifth-largest conglomerate.

Xiaomi Plots a Path Out of the Wilderness With a Big IPO

It wasn't long ago that Xiaomi, once China's top smartphone vendor, looked like it was past its prime. But a revival has brought resurgent sales at home and abroad, and now it is looking to cash in by going public.

Boeing Confirms Takeover Talks With Brazil's Embraer

Boeing Co. confirmed it is in takeover talks with Brazilian aircraft maker Embraer, potentially strengthening its hand in the regional jet market and helping it counter a move by Airbus to strike a similar deal with Bombardier.

Schmidt to Step Down as Alphabet Executive Chairman

Google-parent Alphabet Inc. said Eric Schmidt will step down from his post as executive chairman in January and transition to a role as technical adviser.

ADT Files for IPO, Apollo to Continue Control

Home-security company ADT Inc. has filed preliminary documents for an initial public offering, more than a year after it went private in a leveraged buyout.

Nike Sales Climb, Despite Declines in North America

Nike Inc. sales climbed in its most recent quarter even as profit and revenue in its home market declined, as the sportswear maker attempted to sell more directly to consumers instead of through retailers and others.

Papa John's Founder to Step Down as CEO

Papa John's International founder John Schnatter is stepping down as CEO after a tumultuous few months at the pizza chain.

TPG to Pay Nearly $13 Million Over Accelerated Monitoring Fees

The Securities and Exchange Commission and private-equity firm TPG have agreed to a nearly $13 million settlement over TPG's failure to adequately disclose accelerated monitoring fees associated with three of its boom-era funds.

Baseball's Rainmaker Forced Out After Alleged Misconduct

Bob Bowman, long considered one of the most influential executives in media and sports, was pushed out by Major League Baseball after allegations related to his workplace conduct.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 22, 2017 05:15 ET (10:15 GMT)