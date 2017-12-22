Ford CEO apologizes, voices zero tolerance for harassment

Ford Motor Co chief executive Jim Hackett has apologized to employees for accusations detailed in a New York Times report that management at two Chicago plants did not respond adequately to complaints of sexual harassment.

In an open letter on Thursday, Hackett described as “gut wrenching” his experience this week reading women’s accounts of incidents that took place over many years.

Several prominent men in U.S. politics, entertainment and the media have been felled by allegations of sexual misconduct in recent months.

“I want to take this opportunity to say that I am sorry for any instance where a colleague was subjected to harassment or discriminatory conduct,” Hackett wrote in the letter.

Reuters has not independently confirmed the New York Times report.

Hackett, who took over the top job at Ford in May, said there was zero tolerance for harassment and promised no retaliation against anyone who speaks up.

