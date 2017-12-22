Ex-Miss Americas shamed by pageant CEO call for his ouster

Some former Miss Americas shamed in emails from the pageant’s CEO are calling on him and other organization leaders to resign.

Three former title holders who were targeted for abuse in emails to and from of Miss America Organization CEO Sam Haskell say the group’s leadership needs to be replaced.

Mallory Hagan’s appearance and sexual habits were mocked in the emails. She won the 2013 competition.

Pageant officials wrote that when one former Miss America died, they wished it had been a different former Miss America, Kate Shindle, instead.



And they also mocked former winner Gretchen Carlson.

The Huffington Post reported Thursday on the emails, which it says it received from two sources.

The Miss America Organization says Haskell has apologized, adding it considers the matter closed.