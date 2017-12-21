Tomas Muniesa to Replace Antonio Massanell as CaixaBank Deputy Chairman

Spain's CaixaBank SA (CABK.MC) said Thursday that Tomas Muniesa will replace Deputy Chairman Antonio Massanell who is retiring from the company.

The board has approved the appointment of Mr. Muniesa, who currently serves as chief insurance and asset management officer of CaixaBank and chief executive of VidaCaixa. His appointment is pending the evaluation of the European Central Bank, the bank said.

The bank said that Jordi Gual, the chairman of CaixaBank, will be the new director at Repsol (REP.MC). CaixaBank will make a proposal to Telefonica (TEF.MC) for his appointment as director representing the bank to replace Mr. Massanell.

December 21, 2017