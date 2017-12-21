Japan's Central Bank Gives No Hints of Policy Change

Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda poured cold water on speculation that the central bank is preparing the ground for raising interest rates next year amid a global wave of policy tightening by central banks led by the Federal Reserve.

Stocks Make Little Headway After Tax Bill

Global stock markets remained listless while bond yields held on to recent gains after Congress gave final approval to a $1.5 trillion tax cut.

Oil Prices Held Back by Progress on Pipeline Repair

Oil prices edged lower on news that a damaged North Sea pipeline could soon come back online.

A Million-Dollar Bet That Bitcoin Will Hit $50,000

An unidentified trader or traders just made a bet that bitcoin will surge above $50,000 next year, about triple its current price.

Swiss National Bank Buys Supplier of Its Bank Notes

The Swiss National Bank said it has acquired a majority stake in a key supplier for its bank notes, a step the central bank said was needed to ensure that production of Swiss francs could proceed without any hiccups.

Taiwan Central Bank Stands Pat

Taiwan's central bank held interest rates steady for the sixth straight quarter, in a widely expected move, as export-led growth failed to spark sufficiently strong inflation to warrant action.

Sweeping Tax Bill Heads to Trump for Signature

The most sweeping changes to the tax code in more than 30 years are on the way to President Donald Trump after the House passed a $1.5 trillion tax cut for a second time. But it was uncertain when the president would sign the bill into law.

U.S. Stocks Edge Lower

U.S. stocks inched lower for the second consecutive day after Congress passed the largest overhaul of the U.S. tax system in three decades.

Bitcoin Price Plunges, Recovers as Bitcoin Offshoot Blasts Off

The launch of Bitcoin Cash sparked cries of insider trading and contributed to the price on the original bitcoin falling about $2,000 in less than an hour before recovering.

Tables Turned: Saudi Arabia Hunts for Oil Assets in the U.S.

Saudi Arabia is hunting for an energy deal in American shale country, as economic upheaval pushes it to seek its first international oil-and-gas production investments.

