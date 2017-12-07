Orange Aims to Achieve Additional Savings of EUR1 Billion by 2020

Orange (ORA.FR) said Thursday that it aims to achieve additional gross savings of 1 billion euros ($1.18 billion) by the end of 2020, which will be partially reinvested to enhance its networks and increase the services it offers.

The French telecommunications group said at its 2017 investor day that it will use a lean capital-expenditure program to reduce unit costs by 15% in the next three years, which will generate savings of up to EUR1 billion. The company has already surpassed the EUR3 billion of gross savings originally forecast for the 2015-2018 period, it said.

Paris-based Orange aims to reach a peak investment spend of EUR7.4 billion in 2018, adding it expects this figure to decline from 2019 onwards.

Orange expects growth in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of around 2% in 2017, followed by an acceleration of the growth rate in 2018 and continued growth in 2019 and 2020.

"We have seen a return to revenue growth a full year ahead of plan, and this momentum, combined with our

operational efficiency program, has enabled us to renew growth of our adjusted Ebitda and engage us in a cycle of sustainable value creation," Orange's Chief Executive Stephane Richard said.

The company said it would primarily use digitalization, simplification and resource pooling to achieve its savings target.

