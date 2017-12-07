Airbus Receives Updated Qatar Airways Order Valued at $6.35 Billion

Airbus SE (AIR.FR) said Thursday that Qatar Airways Co. QCSC (QAIR.YY) replaced an order for 50 A320neo aircraft with a new order for 50 A321neos, Airbus's largest single-aisle model.

The total value of the deal is of $6.35 billion at list prices, Airbus said. The new planes will join the carrier's fleet from 2019 onwards.

The earlier order for the smaller A320neo aircraft was made in 2011.

"This is an endorsement for the largest member of our single-aisle family," Chief Operating Officer Fabrice Bregier said. "It confirms the aircraft's strong position as the ideal middle-of-the-market airplane for the Middle East."

