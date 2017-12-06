Total Reports Emissions at Port Arthur, Texas, Refinery

Total Petrochemicals & Refining USA reported emissions Wednesday due to a blocked valve at its refinery in Port Arthur, Texas.

"A blocked valve caused naphtha hydrocarbon carryover to the fuel gas treater, and resulted in elevated emission numbers," the refinery said in a statement to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. "Operators unblocked the valve and resolved the incident."

The 225,000-barrel-a-day refinery is located 95 miles east of Houston.

