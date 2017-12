Austria's OMV AG (OMV.VI) said Wednesday that it closed the purchase of a 40% stake Smatrics, which provides charging stations for electric cars.

The remaining shares in Smatrics are held by Verbund AG (VER.VI) with 40% and Siemens AG (SIE.XE) with 20%, OMV said.

