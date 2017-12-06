Bank of Canada Stands Pat, but Signals Higher Rates Ahead

Continue Reading Below

The Bank of Canada kept its policy rate unchanged at 1% Wednesday, but signaled rate increases eventually would be required as economic conditions continue to improve.

China Banking Regulator Introduces New Liquidity Rules

China's banking regulator released draft rules on liquidity management for commercial lenders, in its latest effort to improve stability in the banking sector and bring its regulations in line with global Basel III requirements.

Hong Kong's Stocks Are Too Hot for Beijing

Mainland Chinese regulators have taken steps to tamp down the city's market, which has outperformed Shanghai, Shenzhen this year.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Analysis: Recent Reserve Bank Picks Boost Consensus at the Fed

The appointment of Thomas Barkin, a McKinsey & Co. executive, to lead the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond reinforces a gradual shift among central bank officials away from dissenters and toward consensus.

JPMorgan, BofA Say Trading Revenue to Fall

Bank executives are flagging another tough quarter for trading as quiet markets yet again hurt a key Wall Street business.

NYSE's Owner Resists Rushing Into Bitcoin

The owner of the New York Stock Exchange is taking a wait-and-see approach to bitcoin, even as two of his main competitors prepare for the launch of futures markets based on the fast-rising cryptocurrency.

Trump Team to Slash Budget, Staff at Financial-Data Office

The Trump administration has told employees of the U.S. Office of Financial Research to expect deep budget and staffing cuts, according to people familiar with the matter, the latest example of its efforts to undo policies put in place under former President Barack Obama.

Investors and the Gender-Equality Agenda

There are ways for investors to promote workplace fairness that go beyond calling for more women on boards.

India's Central Bank Stands Pat on Rates

India's central bank left its main lending rate unchanged Wednesday as it waits to see whether stronger growth triggers higher inflation.

Mueller Subpoenas Deutsche Bank Records Related to Trump

Deutsche Bank received a subpoena earlier in the fall from U.S. special counsel Robert Mueller's office concerning people or entities affiliated with President Donald Trump.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 06, 2017 11:15 ET (16:15 GMT)