UnitedHealth to Buy Large Doctor Group for $4.9 Billion

As CVS Health and Aetna seek to build an integrated health care company without doctors, rival UnitedHealth Group makes $4.9 billion deal to add more providers.

Wal-Mart's New Name: It's Not Just a Store Anymore

Wal-Mart Stores will shorten its legal name to Walmart Inc., highlighting the company's shift from traditional stores toward competing online with Amazon.

Home Depot to Launch $15 Billion Share Buyback

Ahead of an analyst meeting Wednesday, Home Depot said it would launch a $15 billion share buyback program and pledged to accelerate investments in its business as the retail landscape continues to change.

Walgreens Takes Stake in Chinese Pharmacy Chain

Walgreens Boots Alliance agreed to take a 40% stake in Chinese retail-pharmacy company Sinopharm Holding Guoda Drugstores for about $418 million.

GM's Latest Weapon in Pickup Truck Wars: Carbon Fiber

General Motors plans to use costly but lightweight carbon fiber to make the beds on premium versions of large pickup trucks as the auto maker aims to stay competitive in the crucial category while also satisfying tightening fuel-economy standards.

Shari Redstone Emails Illuminate Family Tensions, War for Viacom

Emails cited in a California court case shed new light on Shari Redstone's battle with top Viacom Inc. executives and tensions with her father, media mogul Sumner Redstone.

Hudson's Bay Says Headquarters Layoffs Dented Sales

Hudson's Bay has been trying to balance cost cuts with investments to win more online shoppers, like many struggling department stores. In its latest quarter, the company said its cost-reduction efforts went too far.

Apple's Tim Cook: No Point Yelling at China

Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook defended his company's move to pull hundreds of apps from its China store to comply with Beijing's demands.

Luxury Brands Win Right to Block Sale of Goods on Amazon in Europe

Luxury brands can restrict retailers from selling their products on web platforms like Amazon and eBay to protect their image, the European Union's top court has ruled.

Shares in Sleepy's Owner Steinhoff Fall 60% on Accounting Probe

Retail giant Steinhoff International, which owns American mattress brand Sleepy's and a string of chains across Europe, said its chief executive has resigned amid an investigation into accounting irregularities.

December 06, 2017 13:15 ET (18:15 GMT)