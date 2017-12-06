Health Care Stocks Flat Amid Deal Activity - Health Care Roundup

Shares of health-care companies were more or less flat as frenetic deal activity continued to reshape the sector. UnitedHealth Group agreed to buy DaVita's physician group for about $4.9 billion in cash, as the biggest U.S. insurer by enrollees expands its health-care provider business. The siloes in the health-care industry that had formed over decades appear to be opening up; UnitedHealth's move comes shortly after drug-store chain CVS Health said it was buying insurer Aetna for about $69 billion. Walgreens agreed to buy a Chinese drug-store chain for $418 million.
December 06, 2017 16:33 ET (21:33 GMT)