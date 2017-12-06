Energy Down Amid Gasoline Demand Concerns - Energy Roundup

Shares of energy producers fell alongside oil futures amid concerns about gasoline demand. On Wednesday, the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported a build of 6.8 million barrels in gasoline inventories in the week ended Dec. 1, exceeding analyst expectations for a 1.7 million barrel increase. While crude inventories dropped by 5.6 million barrels last week, diminishing concerns that higher prices would lead to a surge in shale-oil production, the data raised demand concerns that had not hitherto been evident.
