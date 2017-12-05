What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (December 5, 2017).

Technology, banking and other industries mounted a new round of lobbying to save a wide range of tax breaks following a last-minute switch in the federal tax overhaul by the Senate.

The CVS-Aetna combination will attempt to create a major integrated health-care enterprise that isn't built around doctors.

The SEC announced the first-ever enforcement action by its new cyber unit against an initial coin offering.

Facebook launched a messaging app for children between the ages of 6 and 12, its youngest audience yet.

Broadcom said it plans to submit candidates for Qualcomm's board, shifting its takeover bid to higher gear.

The Dow rose 58.46 points to 24290.05, but tech declines weighed on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq.

Workers who receive tips could be required to share them with nontipped colleagues under a proposed Labor Department rule.

Ireland will begin collecting $15.46 billion in back taxes from Apple next year after an escrow accord.

Bitcoin futures will begin trading for the first time in the U.S. next week.

Woodbridge filed for chapter 11, as the real-estate developer faces SEC questions over its fundraising.

Mulvaney said he has frozen the CFPB's collection of personal information due to cybersecurity concerns.

