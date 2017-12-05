Packaging Giant Bemis Hires Goldman Sachs to Explore Sale Options -New York Post

U.S. plastic food packaging company Bemis Co. (BMS) has recruited Goldman Sachs (GS) to explore options of a sale, the New York Post reports, citing sources.

--British-based corrugated-packaging company DS Smith PLC (SMDS.LN) is working with Citigroup (C) with regard to a deal for Bemis, which has a market capitalization of $4.2 billion, an unnamed source says, according to the New York Post.

--Reports in September linked Amcor Ltd. (AMC.AU) with a an offer for Bemis, the New York Post says, adding that Amcor was working with UBS Group AG (UBS) on their proposal.

Full story: http://nyp.st/2jfUCcJ

December 05, 2017 02:17 ET (07:17 GMT)