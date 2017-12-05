Ford Attempts a U-Turn in China

After a year of sputtering sales in the world's largest car market, Ford is rebooting in China, announcing plans to launch 50 new vehicles there, including 15 electrics, by 2025.

The Great Tax Windfall Surprise

The biggest winners of the Republican tax plan are corporations. How they actually spend their windfall could jolt the economy and surprise markets.

Record Earnings Boost Confidence in Global Markets Rally

Listed companies are at their most profitable on record after a bumper year of earnings growth across global equity markets, bolstering confidence that the recent surge in stock markets is backed by a broad global economic recovery and the ability of companies to generate returns.

Mastercard Unveils New $4 Billion Share-Repurchase Plan

Mastercard's board approved a new $4 billion share-repurchase plan and raised its quarterly dividend to 25 cents a share.

Businesses Push to Repeal Corporate AMT

Technology, banking and other industries mounted a new round of lobbying Monday to save a wide range of tax breaks following the last-minute switch in the federal tax overhaul by the U.S. Senate.

U.S. Tax Reform Could Be Big in Japan

Tokio Marine is typical of Japanese financial institutions with big U.S. businesses that could benefit from lower tax rates.

Cineworld to Buy Regal in $3.6 Billion Movie Theater Deal

British movie theater operator Cineworld has agreed to buy American counterpart Regal for $3.6 billion, creating the world's second-largest cinema operator.

Under Armour Taps Bergman to Be CFO

Under Armour Inc. named a new finance chief and a digital product leader Monday as the sportswear maker shuffled its executive ranks and continued a restructuring effort during a sales slump.

How China's Migrant Crisis Could Hit Alibaba

Despite all the talk about artificial intelligence and big data, the success of China's e-commerce industry relies on something more dull: millions of workers willing to work cheaply to deliver parcels to customers' doorsteps. The workers being evicted in Beijing have been vital to e-commerce giant Alibaba's low-cost model.

Toys 'R' Us Looks to Close Some U.K. Stores

Toys "R" Us Inc. has begun the process of seeking creditor support to restructure its U.K. arm.

December 05, 2017 07:15 ET (12:15 GMT)