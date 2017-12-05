Global Earnings Record Offers Hope That Rally Will Continue

Listed companies are at their most profitable on record after a bumper year of earnings growth across global equity markets, bolstering confidence that the recent surge in stock markets is backed by a broad global economic recovery and the ability of companies to generate returns.

Mastercard Unveils New $4 Billion Share-Repurchase Plan

Mastercard's board approved a new $4 billion share-repurchase plan and raised its quarterly dividend to 25 cents a share.

Businesses Push to Repeal Corporate AMT

Technology, banking and other industries mounted a new round of lobbying Monday to save a wide range of tax breaks following the last-minute switch in the federal tax overhaul by the U.S. Senate.

Cineworld to Buy Regal in $3.6 Billion Movie Theater Deal

British movie theater operator Cineworld has agreed to buy American counterpart Regal for $3.6 billion, creating the world's second-largest cinema operator.

Under Armour Taps Bergman to Be CFO

Under Armour Inc. named a new finance chief and a digital product leader Monday as the sportswear maker shuffled its executive ranks and continued a restructuring effort during a sales slump.

How China's Migrant Crisis Could Hit Alibaba

Despite all the talk about artificial intelligence and big data, the success of China's e-commerce industry relies on something more dull: millions of workers willing to work cheaply to deliver parcels to customers' doorsteps. The workers being evicted in Beijing have been vital to e-commerce giant Alibaba's low-cost model.

Toys 'R' Us Looks to Close Some U.K. Stores

Toys "R" Us Inc. has begun the process of seeking creditor support to restructure its U.K. arm.

Nissan's Robo-Taxis Will Hit the Road in March

With the announcement that testing would begin in March, the company has laid out its first concrete plan to get its vehicles on the streets of Japan.

Japan Airlines Invests in Fledgling Supersonic Aircraft Company

Japan Airlines has become the first carrier to invest in Boom Technology, a U.S. startup seeking to build a faster-than-sound airliner capable of flying more than four dozen passengers to Tokyo from the West Coast in roughly five hours.

Merrill Lynch Says It Will Remain in Broker Recruiting Pact

Merrill Lynch will remain part of a recruiting pact that its biggest competitors have recently abandoned, a move that may help with retaining and recruiting when Wall Street brokerages are under threat from independent rivals.

December 05, 2017 05:15 ET (10:15 GMT)