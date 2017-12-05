Global Earnings Record Offers Hope That Rally Will Continue

Listed companies are at their most profitable on record after a bumper year of earnings growth across global equity markets, bolstering confidence that the recent surge in stock markets is backed by a broad global economic recovery and the ability of companies to generate returns.

Mastercard Unveils New $4 Billion Share-Repurchase Plan

Mastercard's board approved a new $4 billion share-repurchase plan and raised its quarterly dividend to 25 cents a share.

Businesses Push to Repeal Corporate AMT

Technology, banking and other industries mounted a new round of lobbying Monday to save a wide range of tax breaks following the last-minute switch in the federal tax overhaul by the U.S. Senate.

Under Armour Taps Bergman to Be CFO

Under Armour Inc. named a new finance chief and a digital product leader Monday as the sportswear maker shuffled its executive ranks and continued a restructuring effort during a sales slump.

Toys 'R' Us Looks to Close Some U.K. Stores

Toys "R" Us Inc. has begun the process of seeking creditor support to restructure its U.K. arm.

Nissan Robotaxis Will Hit the Road in March

With the announcement that testing would begin in March, the company has laid out its first concrete plan to get its vehicles on the streets of Japan.

Merrill Lynch Says It Will Remain in Broker Recruiting Pact

Merrill Lynch will remain part of a recruiting pact that its biggest competitors have recently abandoned, a move that may help with retaining and recruiting when Wall Street brokerages are under threat from independent rivals.

Montana Is Latest State to Sue Purdue Pharma Over Opioid Crisis

Montana has become the latest state to sue Purdue Pharma LP for its alleged role in the opioid crisis, as the maker of OxyContin presses for joint talks with states to resolve similar, widespread accusations.

Cadillac Marketing Chief Leaving Luxury Brand

The marketing chief for General Motors Co.'s Cadillac division is leaving the luxury brand following a four-year turnaround effort has seen U.S. market share slide, even as the brand grows rapidly in China.

Oprah Winfrey Sells Part of Stake in OWN Network to Discovery

Discovery Communications is taking majority control of OWN, the cable network it co-owns with Oprah Winfrey.

