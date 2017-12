Shares of manufacturing and transportation companies declined as traders retreated from bets that the tax-cut package would quickly accelerate economic growth.

U.S. defense companies broadly welcomed proposed federal tax changes, even if the fate of the research-and-development credit remains in limbo, as reported earlier.

December 05, 2017 16:24 ET (21:24 GMT)