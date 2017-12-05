Duke Energy Says Some Customers May Be Affected by Data Breach

Duke Energy Corp. said Tuesday some of its customers may have been affected by a data breach revealed by PayPal Holdings Inc. last week.

Continue Reading Below

On Friday, Tio Networks, which PayPal bought in July, said it had uncovered evidence of unauthorized access to its network that could have compromised personally identifiable information for roughly 1.6 million users.

Among customer information possibly exposed, according to a PayPal spokesman, were names, addresses, bank account details, Social Security numbers and details of login information used to pay bills.

Duke said some 374,000 Duke Energy Carolinas customers who paid a bill by check or cash at one of its 550 authorized walk-in payment processing centers from 2008 through this year may have been affected by the breach. Customers who paid by credit card weren't affected, Duke said.

Last month, the payments firm suspended operations, pending a security review, of its TIO Networks unit. That company makes digital bill-payment tools for utilities and other firms and also operates a network of kiosks in physical retail stores.

Lesley Quick, Duke Energy's vice president of revenue services, said Tuesday the company has been in daily contact with the vendor since it "abruptly and unexpectedly disabled their network on Nov. 10 for suspected 'security vulnerabilities.'"

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

The company also said the breach could affect other companies using TIO Networks to process payments.

Shares in Duke were down 0.8% to $87.90 near the end of regular trading Tuesday. PayPal was up 0.4% at $71.24.

--Peter Rudegeair contributed to this article.

Write to Maria Armental at maria.armental@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 05, 2017 16:23 ET (21:23 GMT)