Saint-Gobain Buys Belgian Materials Company

France's Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA (SGO.FR) said on Monday that it has finalized the acquisition of Belgian roof-reinforcement specialist Wattex.

Continue Reading Below

Neither company disclosed financial details of the transaction.

Wattex was founded in Antwerp in 1953 and produces fiberglass-reinforced materials for various applications, including waterproofing roofs.

Saint-Gobain said the acquisition will allow its technical textile business unit, known as Adfors, to expand its line of roofing reinforcement products.

Write to Nathan Allen at nathan.allen@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

December 04, 2017 02:44 ET (07:44 GMT)