Saint-Gobain Buys Belgian Materials Company

France's Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA (SGO.FR) said on Monday that it has finalized the acquisition of Belgian roof-reinforcement specialist Wattex.
Neither company disclosed financial details of the transaction.
Wattex was founded in Antwerp in 1953 and produces fiberglass-reinforced materials for various applications, including waterproofing roofs.
Saint-Gobain said the acquisition will allow its technical textile business unit, known as Adfors, to expand its line of roofing reinforcement products.
December 04, 2017 02:44 ET (07:44 GMT)