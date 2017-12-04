Porsche AG Reappoints Haffner, Von Platen to Executive Board

Volkswagen AG's (VOW.XE) Porsche AG unit said Monday that its supervisory board has reappointed Detlev von Platen and Andreas Haffner to its executive board for five years.

Mr. von Platen has been executive board member for sales and marketing since Nov. 2015, while Mr. Haffner has been executive board member for human resources and social affairs since Oct. 2015, the German automobile manufacturer said.

Before being appointed to the board, Mr. von Platen was chief executive officer at Porsche Cars North America for seven years, and prior to that he served as managing director at Porsche's subsidiary in France.

Mr. Haffner previously served as head of group human resources at Volkswagen, and worked for 17 years in various managerial positions at Porsche AG, Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PAH3.XE) and Volkswagen.

