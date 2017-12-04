Crown Resorts Vows to Defend Against Class Action on China Arrests

Continue Reading Below

A new lawsuit alleges Crown Resorts Ltd. misled investors about the risks involved in its efforts to woo lucrative Chinese high-rollers, the latest fallout for the Australian casino operator after its employees were arrested in China for gambling crimes last year.

Magna's Latest Ad Forecast Predicts Slight Uptick in Spending

Magna Global has updated its ad forecast to reflect a slightly greater increase in spending next year, though the jump is partially offset by a slowdown in offline ad spending.

CVS to Buy Aetna for $69 Billion, Combining Major Health-Care Players

CVS agreed to buy Aetna for about $69 billion in cash and stock in a move to transform the pharmacy company and capture more of what consumers spend on health care.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Rio Tinto Names Simon Thompson to Succeed Chairman

Rio Tinto has turned to Simon Thompson, a boardroom veteran with mining-industry experience under his belt, to succeed Jan du Plessis as chairman from next year.

Will CVS Deal to Buy Aetna Hold Up to Antitrust Scrutiny?

CVS Health's planned acquisition of Aetna will face tough antitrust scrutiny, but the limited overlap between the companies' businesses should help bolster their case for the deal, experts said.

CVS Aetna Deal Tests Positive

A significant potential to re-energize the pharmacy business justifies the $69 billion price tag.

Latium Enterprises Offers $26 Million for Vitamin World

Bankrupt retailer Vitamin World has received an initial $26 million cash bid from Latium Enterprises to purchase its remaining 150 or so stores, subject to higher bids at a court supervised auction.

Pixar's 'Coco' Remains at Top for Second Week

Pixar's "Coco" remained the top film for the second straight week while a number of Oscar contenders packed theaters in specialty release.

U.S. Tech CEOs Tout China Cooperation Amid Clampdown

China's tightening grip on the internet has forced U.S. companies to recalibrate their efforts here, but there was little outward sign of friction as American executives on Sunday touted their commitment to the crucial Chinese market during the government's annual cyberspace conference.

How GM Helped Power the Fastest-Growing Auto Maker in China

General Motors's Chinese joint venture, Baojun, is taking more market share in the world's biggest car market but the U.S. company's minority stake leaves it vulnerable to a powerful local company.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 04, 2017 03:15 ET (08:15 GMT)