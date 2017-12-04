Health Care Down Amid Regulatory Uncertainty -- Health Care Roundup

Shares of health-care companies declined as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for legislative reform.

The tax bill that passed the Senate Friday includes substantial changes to the Affordable Care Act.

CVS agreed to buy health insurer Aetna in a $69 billion deal that could reshape how consumers interact with the health-care system. It's the latest in a wave of deals where health companies break out of their core business lines in search of growth.

