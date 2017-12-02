What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (December 2, 2017).

Continue Reading Below

U.S. auto makers are on pace to finish the year with the lowest market share since 2009 after cutting back sales to rental fleets.

Stocks posted modest losses following the most turbulent trading day of 2017. The Dow closed down 40.76 points at 24231.59.

Tencent's music group and Spotify are in talks to swap stakes of up to 10% in their businesses.

NBC News is reviewing whether there had been unreported concerns about Lauer's behavior.

A top Fed official said he sees a "reasonable case" to raise rates in December.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Carlyle agreed to sell a stake in bond manager TCW to Nippon Life.

PayPal said user data was potentially compromised at a firm it bought this year.

An iHeart creditors group rejected the radio network's debt-restructuring deal.

CME and Cboe were cleared by the CFTC to launch bitcoin futures.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 02, 2017 02:47 ET (07:47 GMT)