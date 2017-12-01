Wipro Ltd. Says It Will Defend $140 Million Lawsuit From National Grid US

India-based technology services company Wipro Ltd. (WIT) said Friday that it will vigorously contest a lawsuit filed by National Grid US seeking damages of $140 million, plus additional costs, in relation to a project dating back to 2009.

Continue Reading Below

Wipro said it believed that allegations made by National Grid US--the American arm of the U.K.'s National Grid PLC (NG.LN)--were baseless and accused the company of misstating facts.

The technology services company said that it had provided services with skill and care, adding that it had received a reward relating to the project in 2014.

Wipro said that any financial implication of the lawsuit, which was filed in New York, will depend on the final judgment.

Write to Oliver Griffin at oliver.griffin@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

December 01, 2017 10:40 ET (15:40 GMT)