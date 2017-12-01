Telecoms Flat on Competition, iPhone Demand Concerns -- Telecoms Roundup

Shares of telecommunications companies were flat as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for a price war among carriers. Brokerages are divided on the strength of demand for iPhone X world-wide, which may have profound implications for carriers hoping to finance the phones and upgrade subscriptions based on their use. To stoke demand, carriers may be forced back into promotional battles that often deplete profit margins.

BlackBerry said Friday it will pay $137 million to Nokia after an international arbitration panel ruled against it earlier this week in a patent-license contract dispute.

Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 01, 2017 16:41 ET (21:41 GMT)