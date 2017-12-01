Shire plc Shire Appoints Andreas Busch, Ph D As Head Of Research And Development And Chief Scientific Officer

TIDMSHP

Shire Appoints Andreas Busch, Ph D as Head of Research and Development

and Chief Scientific Officer

Howard Mayer, MD to become Chief Medical Officer

Cambridge, MA - December 1, 2017 - Shire plc (LSE: SHP, NASDAQ: SHPG),

the global biotech leader in rare diseases, today announced that Andreas

(Andy) Busch, Ph D, will join Shire as Executive Vice President, Head of

Research and Development and Chief Scientific Officer, and will become a

member of the Company's Executive Committee beginning in January. Howard

Mayer, MD, currently serving as the Company's Head of Research and

Development (ad interim), has been appointed Chief Medical Officer, also

effective in January 2018.

"Andy is an outstanding scientist with extensive experience leading

research and development functions, and an established track record of

building broad portfolios that encompass both biologics and small

molecules," said Flemming Ornskov, MD, MPH, Chief Executive Officer,

Shire. "We look forward to Andy enabling us to further accelerate our

ability to discover novel treatments for our innovative rare disease

pipeline."

Dr. Busch is currently Head of Drug Discovery and a member of the

Executive Committee for the Pharmaceuticals division of Bayer, where he

leads a team of approximately 3,300 researchers. During his 13 years at

Bayer, he has held roles of increasing responsibility within the company,

including Senior Vice President, Head Discovery Europe at Bayer

HealthCare and Executive Vice President, Global Head Drug Discovery. Dr.

Busch was responsible for the Schering drug discovery integration, the

overall R&D strategy and enforced the improvement of Bayer's research

productivity. Prior to joining Bayer, Dr. Busch was Global Head of

Cardiovascular Research at Hoechst and Sanofi-Aventis. Prior to that, he

led independent research groups as a Heisenberg Fellow at the University

of Tübingen and the Max-Planck-Institute for experimental Medicine

in Göttingen.

Dr. Busch is a member of several Supervisory and Scientific Boards,

including the German Cancer Research Center, the University of

Tübingen, the Max-Delbrück-Center and the Max-Planck-Institute

of Molecular Genetics. He also holds the title of Extraordinary

Professor of Pharmacology at the Johann Wolfgang Goethe-University in

Frankfurt, Germany. Dr. Busch received his license to practice Pharmacy

and Ph D in Pharmacology from the Johann Wolfgang Goethe-University

Frankfurt. He is the author of some 400 publications and abstracts, and

received the prestigious Sir Bernard Katz and Franz Volhard Awards for

his work on renal and cardiac ion channels and transporters.

"I am excited by the opportunity to lead the research and development

function for Shire, which has developed and brought to market numerous

high-impact medicines targeting underserved patient populations," said

Dr. Busch. "This is a unique time to join Shire, as it has built an

industry-leading pipeline of rare disease programs in recent years and

has a sharp focus on serial innovation in areas of significant patient

need. I believe there is tremendous opportunity to accelerate this

effort and look forward to leading this talented R&D team."

Howard Mayer, MD, is currently Senior Vice President and Head of R&D (ad

interim) at Shire. Previously, he was Senior Vice President and Head of

Global Clinical Development at the Company. Dr. Mayer joined Shire in

2012 and has been responsible for global clinical development across

immunology, hereditary angioedema, hematology, lysosomal storage

disorders, gastrointestinal / internal medicine / endocrine, ophthalmics,

a growing franchise in oncology, and neuroscience. Prior to joining

Shire, he served as Chief Medical Officer at EMD Serono, a division of

Merck KGaA.

Dr. Ornskov continued, "Howard is an established leader at Shire and in

the industry, with extensive clinical development and regulatory

experience across a variety of therapeutic areas. He has been an

integral component to building and advancing Shire's pipeline with

nearly 40 programs in the clinic, including 17 in later stages of

development. I am confident he will thrive in his new role, as we

continue to seek to deliver novel rare disease treatments to patients in

need."

Dr. Mayer obtained his BA from the University of Pennsylvania and his MD

from Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York, which was followed

by an internship and residency at Mount Sinai Hospital and an Infectious

Diseases fellowship at Harvard Medical School. He currently serves on

the Board of Directors for Genocea Biosciences, as well as the

scientific advisory boards of Macrolide Pharmaceuticals and Arsanis

Biosciences.

"Over the last five years, I have had the honor of working with some of

the most talented individuals in the industry, as we developed new

therapies for patients suffering from rare diseases," said Dr. Mayer.

"In my new role, I look forward to continuing to work with the R&D team

at Shire, while advancing the Company's clinical development strategy."

