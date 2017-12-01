Tencent Music, Spotify Weigh Stake Swap Ahead of IPOs

The music group of Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings and Sweden's Spotify are in talks to swap stakes of up to 10% in each other's businesses ahead of their expected public listings next year.

Tencent's Sharp Rally Just Hit the Skids

Shares of Chinese tech giant Tencent logged their first correction of 2017, falling more than 10% from their latest record high set last week after briefly surpassing Facebook Inc. in market value.

Verizon's New Ad Campaign: We're More Than Just a Wireless Network

Verizon is rethinking its marketing strategy in an effort to promote its technology products-and the role they play in society-to businesses and investors.

Disney Sues Redbox Over Digital Movie Sales

Walt Disney Co. sued Redbox in an attempt to stop the DVD rental company from selling digital copies of its movies, alleging that the sales infringe on Disney's copyrights.

Carlyle Paring Its Stake In Bond Manager TCW Group

Carlyle Group LP said it agreed to sell a stake in bond manager TCW Group Inc. to Japan's Nippon Life Insurance Co.

Shell Strikes Deal to Develop Vast Australian Coal-Seam Gas Fields

Royal Dutch Shell has moved to unleash a massive natural-gas resource buried in coal deposits in eastern Australia in a development that will see fuel flow to its majority owned liquefied natural gas venture on the country's tropical coast.

Maersk Oil Gets Green Light For $3.2 Billion Tyra Field Redevelopment

Maersk Oil has been given the go-ahead to fully redevelop the Tyra gas field in the Danish North Sea.

Toys 'R' Us Under Fire For Bonuses During Bankruptcy

A proposal by bankrupt retailer Toys "R" Us Inc. to pay top executives at least $16 million in bonuses has drawn the ire of a Justice Department bankruptcy watchdog.

Danone Awarded Damages From Fonterra on 2013 Product Recall

French food giant Danone has been awarded US$125 million from the world's largest dairy exporter, Fonterra Co-Operative Group, after an arbitration process in Singapore.

iHeart Creditors Reject Another Offer From Company as They Push for Chapter 11

A key group of creditors rejected iHeartMedia's latest debt restructuring proposal, and countered with their own deal that requires the company to file for chapter 11, the company said.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 01, 2017 07:15 ET (12:15 GMT)