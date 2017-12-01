Tencent's Sharp Rally Just Hit the Skids

Continue Reading Below

Shares of Chinese tech giant Tencent logged their first correction of 2017, falling more than 10% from their latest record high set last week after briefly surpassing Facebook Inc. in market value.

Disney Sues Redbox Over Digital Movie Sales

Walt Disney Co. sued Redbox in an attempt to stop the DVD rental company from selling digital copies of its movies, alleging that the sales infringe on Disney's copyrights.

Shell Strikes Deal to Develop Vast Australian Coal-Seam Gas Fields

Royal Dutch Shell has moved to unleash a massive natural-gas resource buried in coal deposits in eastern Australia in a development that will see fuel flow to its majority owned liquefied natural gas venture on the country's tropical coast.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Toys 'R' Us Under Fire For Bonuses During Bankruptcy

A proposal by bankrupt retailer Toys "R" Us Inc. to pay top executives at least $16 million in bonuses has drawn the ire of a Justice Department bankruptcy watchdog.

Danone Awarded Damages From Fonterra on 2013 Product Recall

French food giant Danone has been awarded US$125 million from the world's largest dairy exporter, Fonterra Co-Operative Group, after an arbitration process in Singapore.

iHeart Creditors Reject Another Offer From Company as They Push for Chapter 11

A key group of creditors rejected iHeartMedia's latest debt restructuring proposal, and countered with their own deal that requires the company to file for chapter 11, the company said.

Blue Apron CEO Steps Aside

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. has replaced its chief executive, as the meal-kit maker struggles to hold on to customers and reverse a precipitous drop in investor confidence since its initial public offering in June.

GM Aims for Self-Driving Taxi Fleet by 2019

General Motors Co. said the robotaxi service it is developing could potentially eclipse the profits it earns in the core automotive business within a decade.

GE's Successful Effort to Change GOP Tax Bill Shows Lobbying Clout

General Electric lobbied successfully to change a measure in the Senate version of the Republican tax bill that could cost the conglomerate more than $1 billion in new taxes if it becomes law. The company is just one of scores working feverishly to influence the final form of the bill.

STX Gets Investment from Malone's Liberty Global

STX Entertainment, the young Hollywood studio behind the "Bad Moms" franchise, will receive an investment from John Malone's Liberty Global PLC.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 01, 2017 03:15 ET (08:15 GMT)