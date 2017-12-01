Consumer-Company Shares Flat Amid Mixed Sales Reports -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer-services companies were more or less flat amid mixed sales reports. Genesco said controversy about the National Football League weighed on demand for NFL paraphernalia at its Lids hats and sportswear stores. General Motors and Fiat Automobiles each reported declines in November sales Friday, partly reflecting slowing sales to rental fleets. Ford Motor, the No. 2 auto seller in the U.S., reported a surprisingly strong performance, gaining 7% over the prior November.
