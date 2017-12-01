ADRs End Mostly Lower; Oil Companies Trade Actively

International stocks trading in New York closed mostly lower on Friday.

The BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts declined 0.4% to 149.92. The European index eased 0.2% to 139.63. The Asian index fell 0.9% to 176.55, and the emerging-markets index declined 0.5% to 316.19.

Meanwhile, the Latin American index rose 1% to 237.47.

Oil companies were among those with ADRs that traded actively.

Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDSB, RDSB.LN) has moved to unleash a massive natural-gas resource buried in coal deposits in eastern Australia in a development that will see fuel flow to its majority-owned liquefied-natural-gas venture on the country's tropical coast. The energy giant and various partners have agreed to a 27-year sales deal covering 5 trillion cubic feet of gas that will anchor the staged development of the Arrow fields in Queensland. ADRs closed down 0.3% at $65.77.

Shire PLC (SHPG, SHP.LN) said on Friday that it has appointed Dr. Andreas Busch as executive vice president, head of research and development and chief scientific officer. The pharmaceutical company said Dr. Busch will become a member of its executive committee in January, joining Shire after 13 years at Bayer AG. Shire also said it was appointing its current head of research and development, Dr. Howard Mayer, as its chief medial officer, also effective in January. ADRs closed down 0.3% at $148.25.

U.S. oil prices settled higher Friday, finding support a day after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other major producers agreed to extend their production-cut agreement to the end of next year. However, concerns about growing output from producers who aren't part of the deal, particularly the U.S., helped pull prices down by 1% for the week. That was the biggest weekly loss since the first week of October. ADRs of BP PLC (BP, BP.LN) closed down 0.3% at $39.95. Meanwhile, ADRs of Total SA (TOT, FP.FR) edged up 0.1% to $56.58; Eni Spa (E, ENI.MI) improved 0.2% to $33.02; Vale SA (VALE, VALE3.BR, VALE5.BR, VALE5.FR) rose 1.9% to $10.90; and Statoil ASA (STO, STL.OS) rose 0.9% to $20.25.

December 01, 2017 17:57 ET (22:57 GMT)