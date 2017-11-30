Tech Up As FANG Trade Rebounds -- Tech Roundup

Shares of tech companies rebounded after a sharp selloff for some of the bull market leaders Wednesday.

Shares of the FANG companies -- Facebook, Amazon.com, Netflix and Google parent Alphabet -- were among the leaders. Shares of Apple also rebounded after bullish comments on the iPhone maker from Wall Street brokerages.

Investors may have overreacted to "recent shipment data shows iPhone losing share in China," said analysts at brokerage Morgan Stanley, in a research note, saying that the smart-phone maker is gaining share in the key market by some measures.

Amazon is set to unveil Alexa for Business, a virtual assistant service for companies.

Juniper Networks slid after telecom-equipment company Nokia denied a report it was preparing to buy the network-equipment provider.

Synopsis shares rose after the maker of design software for chip development posted revenue and earnings ahead of Wall Street targets.

