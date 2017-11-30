Statoil Awarded Exploration License Onshore in Argentina

Norway's Statoil ASA (STO) said Thursday it has been awarded an exploration license in Argentina, taking a 90% interest as operator.

The award relates to the Bajo del Toro Este exploration license in the Neuquen basin and Statoil has committed to one exploration well within the four-year exploration period, which starts in 2018.

"With the Bajo del Toro Este license award we are building our light oil position in a world-class unconventional resource play, the Vaca Muerta Formation," said Tim Dodson, Statoil's executive vice president for exploration.

Gas y Petroleo del Neuquen retains a 10% interest in the license.

November 30, 2017 03:53 ET (08:53 GMT)