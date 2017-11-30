McCain Support Bolsters GOP Hopes for Tax Overhaul

Sen. John McCain said he would support a $1.4 trillion tax cut that Republicans are advancing in the Senate, pushing the plan closer to passage though intense jockeying is still playing out among lawmakers.

Dow Industrials Cross 24000

U.S. stocks rose Thursday, sending the Dow Jones Industrial Average above 24000 for the first time.

OPEC Agrees to Limit Oil Output Through 2018

OPEC and a Russia-led group of big-oil producers agreed to keep limiting their output through the end of 2018, as they seek to provide assurance for an oil industry still working through a fragile recovery.

Americans' Spending, Incomes Rose Briskly In October

Americans spent steadily in October while their incomes grew healthily, suggesting the economy is posting another quarter of strong growth.

The Return of the Repo: A Market's Postcrisis Comeback

An obscure but vital corner of financial markets is making a comeback after the financial crisis-repos-as banks begin to rejoin the increasingly buoyant market.

U.S. Jobless Claims Fell, Signaling a Strengthening Labor Market

The number of Americans filing applications for new unemployment benefits fell last week, showing the overall strength of the labor market.

Oil Prices Swing As OPEC Meets With Outside Producers

Oil prices were mixed Thursday as traders weighed reports of a nine-month extension to OPEC-led output cuts.

Trigger Warning: How a Tax Measure Could Worsen the Next Recession

A trigger could impose tax hikes or spending cuts on the economy at a moment when it is already weak, a step that economists say might worsen the next recession.

E-Commerce Boosts U.S. Shipping Networks

From seaports in Southern California to truck docks in central Ohio, shipping across the U.S. is picking up at a pace that freight companies say they haven't seen in several years.

Midwest Business Activity Slows in November

Business activity across the Midwest slid in November from October but the measure marked its 21st consecutive month of expansion, according to a report.

