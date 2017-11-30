Dow Industrials Cross 24000

U.S. stocks rose Thursday, sending the Dow Jones Industrial Average above 24000 for the first time.

OPEC Agrees to Limit Oil Output Through 2018

OPEC members agreed in principle to keep limiting their output through the end of 2018, providing assurance for an oil industry still struggling through a fragile recovery.

Americans' Spending, Incomes Rose Briskly In October

Americans spent steadily in October while their incomes grew healthily, suggesting the economy is posting another quarter of strong growth.

The Return of the Repo: A Market's Postcrisis Comeback

An obscure but vital corner of financial markets is making a comeback after the financial crisis-repos-as banks begin to rejoin the increasingly buoyant market.

U.S. Jobless Claims Fell, Signaling a Strengthening Labor Market

The number of Americans filing applications for new unemployment benefits fell last week, showing the overall strength of the labor market.

Oil Rises on Expectations of OPEC Extension

Oil prices moved higher after OPEC members said they were set to agree on an extension to their deal to cut crude production, one that has supported oil markets since late last year.

Midwest Business Activity Slows in November

Business activity across the Midwest slid in November from October but the measure marked its 21st consecutive month of expansion, according to a report.

India's Economy Picks Up Speed

India's economic expansion accelerated in the latest quarter, ending a five-quarter slowdown and igniting optimism that the negative effects of recent economic policies may now be behind Asia's third-largest economy.

South Korea's Tightening Paves Way for Rest of Asia to Follow

Other central banks in the Asia are likely to follow the Bank of Korea in raising interest rates over the coming year, but economists expect moves to be slow and cautious.

Power Shift: How Natural Gas and Renewables Dethroned King Coal

For decades, burning coal was mainly how power companies generated the electricity to cool homes, run factories, and brighten streets. But coal has faded, and natural gas last year passed it as the leading source of electricity in the U.S.

November 30, 2017 11:15 ET (16:15 GMT)