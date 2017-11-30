Americans' Spending, Incomes Rose Briskly In October

Americans spent steadily in October while their incomes grew healthily, suggesting the economy is posting another quarter of strong growth.

OPEC Is Expected to Extend Cuts, but Questions Remain Over Length

OPEC members said they were poised to agree to extend their efforts to cut crude-oil production through the end of June and possibly through all of 2018.

The Return of the Repo: A Market's Postcrisis Comeback

An obscure but vital corner of financial markets is making a comeback after the financial crisis-repos-as banks begin to rejoin the increasingly buoyant market.

Stocks Edge Higher on Gains for Financial Shares

Global investors continued to boost the financial sector and dump shares of technology companies on the last trading day of the month, echoing Wednesday's moves on Wall Street.

U.S. Jobless Claims Fell, Signaling a Strengthening Labor Market

The number of Americans filing applications for new unemployment benefits fell last week, showing the overall strength of the labor market.

Oil Rises on Expectations of OPEC Extension

Oil prices moved higher after OPEC members said they were set to agree on an extension to their deal to cut crude production, one that has supported oil markets since late last year.

Power Shift: How Natural Gas and Renewables Dethroned King Coal

For decades, burning coal was mainly how power companies generated the electricity to cool homes, run factories, and brighten streets. But coal has faded, and natural gas last year passed it as the leading source of electricity in the U.S.

Electricity Prices Plummet as Gas and Wind Gain Traction and Demand Stalls

The rapid rise of wind and natural gas as sources of electricity is roiling U.S. power markets, forcing more companies to close older generating plants.

Is China's Central Bank Losing Its Monetary-Policy Mojo?

A widening gap between official and market interest rates in China is making it harder for Beijing to use a key policy tool to manage the world's second-largest economy.

November 30, 2017 09:15 ET (14:15 GMT)