OPEC Is Expected to Extend Cuts, but Questions Remain Over Length

OPEC, Russia and other big oil producers are expected to extend their efforts to cut crude production and reduce a swollen oversupply of petroleum, a crucial juncture for an oil industry in the midst of a fragile recovery.

Global Markets Hurt by Tech Stock Weakness

Global stocks were poised to end the month on a subdued note as a selloff in U.S. technology companies rippled overseas.

A Year After OPEC's Deal, Anticipation Is High for Continued Cuts

The oil market is confronting a make-or-break moment as traders gauge whether major producers will come through on an expected deal this week to continue curbing output through the end of next year.

China Economic Data Exceeds Estimates, Driven by Export Demand

Activity in China's critical manufacturing sector picked up in November, as robust global demand for Chinese exports boosted the world's second-largest economy.

Bank of Korea Calls Time on Record Low Rate

South Korea became the first major Asian economy to raise its main policy rate since the Federal Reserve started increasing U.S. rates two years ago, the latest sign of a global move away from crisis-era stimulus measures.

French Inflation Strengthens in November

French inflation strengthened in November for the fourth month in a row, statistics showed Thursday.

Harada: Prices Will Rise More If BOJ Continues Easing

Bank of Japan board member Yutaka Harada showed confidence in the effects of the bank's current easing program but emphasized that it hasn't reached a point where it can step back.

A Bitter Winter for China's Entrepreneurs

As the U.S. reaffirms China's status as a nonmarket economy, the latest data shows China's economy is holding up well-as long as you are a large, state-owned manufacturer. China's private factory owners are taking fire from multiple sides, however.

Australia to Investigate Financial Industry

Following a string of industry scandals, Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said a royal commission will conduct a one-year inquiry into the nation's banks, financial-services firms, insurers and pension funds.

Australia's Economy Pulls Clear of Mining Downturn

Australia's economy has pulled clear of a mining investment downturn that held back economic growth for half a decade, bolstering forecasts for a healthy expansion in 2018.

November 30, 2017 05:15 ET (10:15 GMT)