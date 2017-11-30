CVS Closes In on Aetna Deal

Continue Reading Below

CVS is moving closer to a $66 billion-plus agreement to buy Aetna, with a possible deal announcement by Monday.

Amazon Plans to Send Alexa to the Office

Amazon has had great success with its at-home Echo speaker, and is now counting on its new service, dubbed Alexa for Business, to spark a surge in voice computing in the workplace.

Volkswagen's Namesake Brand to Build Electric Cars in U.S.

Volkswagen's VW brand will build one or two electric vehicles in the U.S. by 2023, probably at its Chattanooga, Tenn. factory, as tougher emissions rules drive the auto industry toward mass production of battery powered cars.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Carl Icahn Considers Board Fight at SandRidge Energy

Activist investor Carl Icahn is venting his anger with SandRidge Energy a week after becoming its biggest shareholder and contemplating steps to overturn the company's board.

Verizon to Sell Wireless Home Broadband, Challenging Cable

Verizon Communications plans to start selling home broadband service over its wireless network in some cities in late 2018, a move to challenge the cable industry's grip on Americans' internet access.

Penn National Gaming's Bid to Buy Pinnacle Entertainment Advances

Penn National Gaming's bid buy Pinnacle Entertainment has advanced after the regional casino operator sweetened its bid.

Sears Goes to Mattresses Against Falling Sales

The retailer's finance chief said a reduced footprint and specialized stores selling mattresses, appliances and car services will help the struggling retailer get back on track after years of sales declines at its namesake department stores.

Kroger Rings Up Gains in Fight Against Wal-Mart, Amazon

The large U.S. supermarket chain's moves to prioritize online orders and cut food prices appear to be paying off as it battles rivals for customers.

Google May Reunite With Nest as It Takes on Amazon

Google is considering folding home-automation unit Nest into its hardware team, reversing one element of Google's split two years ago into various businesses under holding company Alphabet.

Credit Suisse Decides the Best Target Is One You Can Hit

Tidjane Thiam has learned to be a little more cautious since he took the reins at Credit Suisse. The Swiss bank's CEO set fresh profit and payout goals its investor day, but the strong share-price reaction is a slight surprise.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 30, 2017 13:15 ET (18:15 GMT)