Verizon to Sell Home Broadband Over Wireless Network

Verizon Communications Inc. plans to start selling home broadband service over its wireless network in some cities in late 2018, a move to challenge the cable industry's grip on Americans' internet access.

Sears Goes to Mattresses Against Falling Sales

The retailer's finance chief said a reduced footprint and specialized stores selling mattresses, appliances and car services will help the struggling retailer get back on track after years of sales declines at its namesake department stores.

Kroger Rings Up Profit Gains Despite Slashing Prices

Leading U.S. supermarket chain gets boost from lower food costs as earnings beat forecasts.

Alphabet Considers Giving Nest a New Home Within Google

Google is considering folding home-automation unit Nest into its hardware team, reversing one element of Google's split two years ago into various businesses under holding company Alphabet.

Credit Suisse Decides the Best Target Is One You Can Hit

Tidjane Thiam has learned to be a little more cautious since he took the reins at Credit Suisse. The Swiss bank's CEO set fresh profit and payout goals its investor day, but the strong share-price reaction is a slight surprise.

Why Electric Car Companies Don't Need Batteries

Batteries are the heart of the electric car, yet for a host of reasons car companies shouldn't be the ones to make them.

How Retailers Can Fight Back at Christmas

In an Amazon-free world, retailers would be singing in the streets. Unemployment and inflation are low and consumer confidence is high. Yet e-commerce continues to cannibalize store profits.

Lauer Apologizes Amid Claims of Sexual-Harassment

Former NBC 'Today' show co-anchor Matt Lauer apologized a day after being fired for alleged sexual harassment, but he contested some accounts of his behavior.

Aviva Upgrades Its Earnings Growth Targets

Aviva said it is raising its expectations for annual earnings growth to more than 5% a year from 2019 onward.

Alibaba Sells $7 Billion in Dollar Bonds

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. has started marketing what is likely to be a multibillion U.S.-dollar bond issue, its second visit to the bond markets in three years.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 30, 2017 09:15 ET (14:15 GMT)