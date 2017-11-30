Merck KGaA Opens New Production Facility for Liquid Crystal Window Modules

Merck KGaA (MRK.XE) said Thursday that it has opened a new production facility for liquid crystal window modules in the Netherlands, as part of an investment of around 15 million euros ($17.8 million).

The German company said the production facility, located near Eindhoven, is part of its plans to expand its expertise in liquid crystals for displays by moving into other applications beyond televisions and smartphones. Merck KGaA is the world's first supplier of liquid crystal window technology.

Deliveries at the production facility are expected to begin in early 2018, the company said.

November 30, 2017 08:35 ET (13:35 GMT)