India's July-September GDP Increases 6.3%

India's gross domestic product expansion accelerated last quarter as businesses and consumers started to get used to the South Asian nation's new tax regime.

The GDP of Asia's third-largest economy grew 6.3% in the three months through September compared to a year earlier, according to government data issued Thursday.

Economists had predicted 6.4% growth.

Growth had slowed to a three-year low of 5.7% during the previous quarter as demand was doused by confusion about the planned rol out of a national goods and services tax.

November 30, 2017 07:37 ET (12:37 GMT)