Gender Pay Gap at Shell U.K. Stands at 22.2%

The pay gap between male and female workers at Royal Dutch Shell PLC's U.K. business stood at 22.2% in 2017, the oil major said Thursday.

"This means our hourly rate for all our male employees is 22.2% higher than the average hourly rate for all our female employees," Shell U.K. Country Chair Sinead Lynch said in a note.

The company attributes this to a lower number of women in senior leadership positions and in technical or trading roles that attract higher levels of pay.

At Shell U.K., 67% of employees are male and 33% are female, the company said. New regulation forces U.K. companies with more than 250 employees to publish data on the gender pay gap as of April 5, 2017 by April 6, 2018.

November 30, 2017 12:19 ET (17:19 GMT)