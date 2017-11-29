Oil Falls After Unexpected Rise in U.S. Inventories

Oil prices fell Wednesday after data showed an unexpected increase in U.S. crude inventories and as major oil producing nations met to discuss a potential extension of their deal to reduce supply.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, dropped 0.53% to $63.27 a barrel on London's ICE Futures exchange. On the New York Mercantile Exchange, West Texas Intermediate futures were trading down 0.53% at $57.68 a barrel.

The American Petroleum Institute reported Tuesday that U.S. crude supplies climbed by 1.8 million barrels for the week ended Nov. 24. Official data is expected from the Energy Information Administration later Wednesday.

The supply estimate from the API added to jitters among investors who are anticipating that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and some producers outside the cartel will extend a deal to reduce oil production.

OPEC and its allies including Russia first agreed a year ago to reduce global crude output by nearly 2% from peak October 2016 levels in an effort to boost prices.

The deal, which was extended in May, is set to expire in March, but investors are hoping for an extension through 2018. OPEC and its partners in the supply deal are expected to announce their future plans on Thursday in Vienna.

"So the stock build was quite on the bearish side," said Olivier Jakob, managing director at oil consultancy Petromatrix. "Now it's going to be all about the OPEC meeting tomorrow. It's very important to read the fine print to see if it's a true nine-month extension or not."

Brent has gained almost 19% in the last six months on the back of geopolitical turmoil and the OPEC supply action, but investors are increasingly nervous that the coalition of countries that opted to reduce output is fracturing.

Saudi Arabia, the most influential member of OPEC, is pushing for oil prices to go higher as the kingdom attempts an economic transformation.

Russia, an external producer, has signaled that it prefers a shorter agreement that factors in a possible ramp up in production by U.S. shale oil firms.

Ahead of the meeting, investors increased their net long speculative positions on crude to near record levels, say market participants.

Some analysts expect OPEC and external producers to compromise and settle on a shorter agreement even if it could upset the market.

"We expect the meeting to result in a prolongation of the current cuts, but with a decent chance of the group communicating some type of dedicated review option to increase its flexibility," said analysts for JBC Energy in a recent note.

Nymex reformulated gasoline blendstock -- the benchmark gasoline contract -- fell 0.8% to $1.75 a gallon. ICE gas oil changed hands at $428.75 a metric ton, down $3.75 from the previous settlement.

--Benoit Faucon, Summer Said and Christopher Alessi contributed to this article.

