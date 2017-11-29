U.S. GDP Growth Revised Up to 3.3% Rate

U.S. economic growth in the third quarter was stronger than earlier thought, and corporate profits rebounded during the summer months.

Nasdaq Plans to Launch Bitcoin Futures in First Half 2018

Nasdaq and broker Cantor Fitzgerald are looking to join the rush on Wall Street to trade bitcoin, which powered above $11,000.

Bitcoin Passes $10,000, Then Quickly Tops $11,000

Bitcoin crossed the $10,000 mark for the first time in its nine-year history, and then the $11,000 mark hours later, the latest burst in a rally that has transformed the virtual currency from a curiosity to a hot topic for mainstream investors.

Yellen Says Fed Will Continue Path of Gradual Rate Increases

Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen on Wednesday said the U.S. central bank will continue with its path of gradual increases in short-term interest rates, but offered no new signals about what the Fed will do at its meeting next month.

Banks Lead Global Stock Gains; Investors Ignore North Korean Missile Test

Banks led gains in global stock markets a day after a jump in shares of financial companies helped U.S. equities notch their best day since September.

U.S. Oil Inventories Fall Sharply

U.S. inventories of crude oil decreased by 3.4 million barrels for the week ended Nov. 24, more than expected, but supplies of gasoline and other fuels rose significantly, according to data released Wednesday by the Energy Information Administration.

Trump Team to Recommend Keeping Dodd-Frank Liquidation Power

The Trump administration doesn't plan to recommend stripping regulators of their power to seize and unwind a failing financial firm in a crisis, according to people familiar with the matter, a development likely to make defenders of the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial law breathe a sigh of relief.

Dudley Says Fed Has Started Thinking About Official Digital Currency

New York Fed President William Dudley said the U.S. central bank is beginning to explore whether it could adopt its own digital currency, in an appearance at Rutgers University where he also expressed optimism about the economy.

U.S. Pending Home Sales Grew Robustly in October

The National Association of Realtors said its pending home sales index rose 3.5% in October to 109.3 from a month earlier, but declined 0.6% from a year earlier. Economists surveyed had expected a 1.4% one-month increase in October.

Tech Earnings Fuel U.S. Stock Gains

Fast-growing technology companies are carrying the S&P 500 toward its fifth consecutive quarter of earnings growth and helping the index climb to new highs.

