Heads Roll at LSE and the Timing Is Terrible

The fight to keep Xavier Rolet as chief executive of the London Stock Exchange is over, but that doesn't mean its problems are too.

Yellen Says Fed Will Continue Path of Gradual Rate Increases

Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen on Wednesday said the U.S. central bank will continue with its path of gradual increases in short-term interest rates, but offered no new signals about what the Fed will do at its meeting next month.

Dudley Says Fed Has Started Thinking About Official Digital Currency

New York Fed President William Dudley said the U.S. central bank is beginning to explore whether it could adopt its own digital currency, in an appearance at Rutgers University where he also expressed optimism about the economy.

Nasdaq Plans to Launch Bitcoin Futures in First Half 2018

Nasdaq and broker Cantor Fitzgerald are looking to join the rush on Wall Street to trade bitcoin, which powered above $11,000.

Wells Fargo Is Dubbed a Repeat Offender and Faces New Wrath From Its Regulator

A federal regulator has advised Wells Fargo's board that it is weighing a formal enforcement action against the bank over improprieties in its auto insurance and mortgage operations.

Trump Team to Recommend Keeping Dodd-Frank Liquidation Power

The Trump administration doesn't plan to recommend stripping regulators of their power to seize and unwind a failing financial firm in a crisis, according to people familiar with the matter, a development likely to make defenders of the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial law breathe a sigh of relief.

Royal Bank of Canada Beats Estimates as Smaller Units Grow

Royal Bank of Canada reported a higher profit in its latest quarter as it was helped by growth in its smaller segments like wealth management and capital markets.

BOJ Already Has Tools to Exit Easing, Deputy Chief Says

One of the Bank of Japan's deputy governors said Wednesday that the bank already possesses the tools needed to exit from the current easing program, a comment that may fuel recent speculation the bank could shift toward tighter policy next year.

Bundesbank Warns German Financial Sector Over Sudden Rate Rise

A sudden increase in interest rates could "seriously affect" Germany's financial sector, the nation's central bank warned, as it urged banks to ready themselves in time for higher rates.

German Banks: Chronically Sick and No-One Has a Cure

For all of Germany's economic strength and discipline, its banking system remains a mess.

November 29, 2017 11:15 ET (16:15 GMT)