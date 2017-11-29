Yellen to Testify on Capitol Hill for Likely Last Time as Fed Chief

Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen on Wednesday will discuss the economic outlook before the Congressional Joint Economic Committee, where she is likely to face questions about the path of interest rates and bank regulations.

Trump Team to Recommend Keeping Dodd-Frank Liquidation Power

The Trump administration doesn't plan to recommend stripping regulators of their power to seize and unwind a failing financial firm in a crisis, according to people familiar with the matter, a development likely to make defenders of the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial law breathe a sigh of relief.

BOJ Already Has Tools to Exit Easing, Deputy Chief Says

One of the Bank of Japan's deputy governors said Wednesday that the bank already possesses the tools needed to exit from the current easing program, a comment that may fuel recent speculation the bank could shift toward tighter policy next year.

Bundesbank Warns German Financial Sector Over Sudden Rate Rise

A sudden increase in interest rates could "seriously affect" Germany's financial sector, the nation's central bank warned, as it urged banks to ready themselves in time for higher rates.

LSE CEO Steps Down as Exchange Battles With Activist

London Stock Exchange Chief Executive Xavier Rolet is leaving immediately and its chairman is stepping down in 2019, as the exchange operator moves to defuse an escalating battle over management succession with activist investor TCI Fund Management.

Santander Approves Board Changes, Goodwill Charge

Santander said it has approved changes to its executive board, as well as a goodwill impairment of EUR600 million.

Bitcoin Hits $10,000 for the First Time

Bitcoin crossed the $10,000 mark for the first time in its nine-year history, the latest burst in a rally that has transformed the virtual currency from a curiosity to a hot topic for mainstream investors.

U.K., EU Edge Closer to Agreement on Brexit Divorce Bill

Britain and the European Union are close to reaching a financial settlement over Brexit but negotiations are continuing to finalize an agreement that can win backing from EU member states, according to people involved in talks.

Democratic Senator Targets SEC Nominees on Activists, Stock Buybacks

A Democratic senator says she won't agree to quickly confirm two nominees to the Securities and Exchange Commission until they outline their views on whether regulators should rein in activist investors, stock buybacks and executive pay.

Judge Backs Trump Administration in Fight to Control Consumer Agency

A federal judge has backed the Trump administration in the fight over control of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, rejecting a restraining order barring Trump's selection, Mick Mulvaney, from taking charge until a permanent nominee is chosen.

November 29, 2017