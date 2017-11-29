Delivery Hero to Be Added to the STOXX Europe 600 Index

Online food-delivery company Delivery Hero AG (DHER.FF) will be added to the STOXX Europe 600 Index, Stoxx Ltd. said late Tuesday.

Berlin-based Delivery Hero, which is 26% owned by Rocket Internet SE (RKET.XE), raised almost 1 billion euros ($1.18 billion) when it listed on the Frankfurt stock exchange in June.

Italian tire-maker Pirelli & C. SpA (PIRC.MI) and French spirits maker Remy Cointreau SA (RCO.FR) will also be added to the index, Stoxx said. The sector category of Germany's Bayer AG's (BAYN.XE) will be changed to healthcare from chemicals.

All changes will be effective on Dec. 18, 2017.

November 29, 2017 03:28 ET (08:28 GMT)